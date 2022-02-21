BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An attack from Russia on Ukraine could happen any day now. As we watch the escalating developments in Ukraine, concerns are growing here at home and many are wondering what exactly this means for the U.S.

Retired Airforce Colonel, Scott Grant believes we are already feeling the effects of the conflict. Colonel Grant points to the price of gas and groceries. He said the impact will be slow, but steady and over time will pack a punch.

“Those things are already happening. And again, it is creeping. It’s not going to be something that goes up a dollar over night, it won’t respond that rapidly. The other thing is if you take a look on the grocery shelves, it’s happening there too,” Grant said. “And it’s happening 10, 20, 50 cents at a crack. Sometimes we don’t detect what’s happening right away but it’s already having that impact because this attack is going on as we speak.”

Grant said Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is trying to re-establish the Soviet Union by taking over the Ukraine one piece at a time. Putin has also taken steps to heighten tensions, making an attack very likely in the coming days.