How to stay safe at the beach and by the pool

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Memorial Day weekend is a popular time to spend close to the water, and whether that’s the ocean or the pool, it’s important to make sure you’re staying safe from COVID-19.

UAB epidemiologist Dr. Rachael Lee says outdoor activities are less risky than indoor activities, but you still need to take precautions. State health orders still require six feet of separation while spending time on Alabama’s beaches, and Lee says you also need to be careful even beyond the beach.

“It’s not the beaches that we’re concerned about. It’s everything else afterward,” Lee said. “So the cookout where you’re getting close to everyone or the bars or the hotels where everybody is crammed in to one space – that’s where we are concerned where we can see transmission.”

Public pools and water parks also may be popular places to hang out this holiday weekend. And Lee says you should be careful there, as well. She says the CDC has indicated that COVID-19 can’t live in water, so that’s not the issue. But being close to other people at the pool or in line at a water park can expose you to the virus.

“It really is important to still remain vigilant during this time and potentially try not to go to those until we know more about what’s going to happen with the numbers as we’ve opened up,” Lee said.