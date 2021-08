BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- New grads are entering the workforce and financial analysts are advising them to start thinking about investing.

Brad Lowe from Nowlin & Associates says there is no time like today to start investing, regardless of how small of the amount. He also says you should know the difference between savings and investing.

CBS 42’s Jack Royer talked with Lowe about investing and what new grads should consider.