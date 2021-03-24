How to set up your weather radio ahead of incoming severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The CBS 42 Storm Team is reporting much of Central Alabama can expect severe weather this Thursday.

Much like many of you who reached out to CBS 42, our Digital Reporter Landon Wexler didn’t know how to set up a weather radio ahead of the incoming storms. He talked with Storm Team Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum to walk us through the steps.

Here are the steps:

Plug it in Press menu (often on the top of the radio) Select ‘same set’ Select ‘single’ Look up your county’s S.A.M.E. code here – otherwise, you’ll get alerts from every county. Set up your radio in an audible location, turn up the volume and have your shelter area ready

Dave’s additional recommendations: