BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Price increases on essential items like eggs, gas and car insurance have many looking for more ways to keep money in their pockets.

A new survey commissioned by Experian found 66% of American are actively looking for ways to trim expenses from their monthly budget. The good news is that there are many financial tool and resources to help people find ways tom save such as by using comparison shopping sites, renegoiating rates and plans for recurring expenses and even finding credit cards and loan offers that work best with their credit profile and financial needs, enabling them to possibly save money each year.

To learn more you can watch the video player above. For more information on Experian, you can click here.