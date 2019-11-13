How to protect your car in cold weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Cold weather can create all sorts of headaches, and that includes trouble with your car. In the video above, Express Oil vice president of training and development Randy Harris explains what you should do to safely warm up your car each morning.

Harris also offered tips for preparing your car for the winter.

Cold weather also can be dangerous for people in need. That’s why the United Way offers its 211 call center, where people can get connected with resources they need.