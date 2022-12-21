BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Checking your furnace, limiting space heater usage, and protecting your home pipes are some of the things homeowners can do to avoid having problems once the weather drops below freezing.

Kerry Adkins, owner of OnTime Services, said there are ways to prevent pipes from freezing during cold weather.

“So if you have the faucet on the outside for your hose, make sure you cover those up,” Adkins said. “You can get some stuff at the home center to cover that up, wrap it in towels, or something like that if a hose is connected. Go ahead and disconnect and drain the hose so it won’t freeze and bust.”

Adkins also suggests opening the cabin doors under your stink to let warm air circulate in order to prevent freezing.

He also said timing can be an issue when dealing with cold weather.

“A lot of service companies are either closed or at a very reduced capacity because everybody needs to go have Christmas with their family,” Adkins said. “That’s important, so if you’re not at capacity, you just can’t take care of as many customers as you normally would.”

Adkins said it’s best to have a plan in place now to avoid problems during the holidays.