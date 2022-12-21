HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Cold temperature can take a toll on your car if not prepped properly. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s and teens this weekend and many are preparing their homes, but what about their cars?

Most cars sit in the cold overnight for hours without any heat. Once morning comes, many crank their vehicle up with little to no warm-up time. Just like homes, experts say cars need a little TLC before the cold temps hit.

Cathy West with Homewood Auto Body Specialists said you want to check your oil, antifreeze and tire pressure before heading out to your destination for the holiday. She also said to factor in time for frosted windshields because many quick fixes could cost you big bucks later.

“An ice-cold windshield and boiling hot water do not mix. Make sure it’s lukewarm water to pour on the windshield and then get your ice scrapper. Gently scrape away and you’ll be on your way,” West said.

West said it’s also a good idea to check your wiper blades. She says all you have to do is lift the blade and check the rubber on it. If it’s worn down, she suggests getting new ones before your trip, especially if you’re traveling to a place where snow is expected.

West said Wednesday and Thursday are the best times to get your car ready and to take five to 10 minutes to let your car warm up before hitting the road.