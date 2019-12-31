How to keep your pets safe and calm during fireworks

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) – Many Alabamians will celebrate New Year’s with fireworks tonight, and that’s fun for humans, but it can cause anxiety in animals.

Anyone who has a pet has probably seen the impact loud noises can have. Veterinarians say it can be stressful for dogs and cats, regardless of temperament.

“A lot of dogs, if they’re going to have a little bit of anxiety, will shake,” Dr. Lauren Clark, a veterinarian at Nall Daniels Animal Hospital, said. “They might pant and pace around the house. They may hide from you. Or worst case scenario, if you’re walking them outside and a firework goes off they might try to bolt or try to get away.”

Clark recommends keeping your pet inside in a quiet place during the fireworks. Many veterinarians also offer pills that can help your pet stay calm.

“There are medications that we can give that are super safe, very effective just for the day-of,” Clark said. “And they need to be given in advance, that’s the biggest thing. Once they are having an anxiety attack, it’s harder to get them calmed down and under control. So it’s best to pre-treat.”