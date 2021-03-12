How the COVID-19 relief bill will impact Alabama communities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest COVID-19 relief bill signed by President Biden is aimed to help millions of Americans get back on their feet as recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic continue.

The relief bill, called the American Rescue Plan, will impact many entities, including providing $360 billion to states to distribute to cities as they recover.

UAB professor Peter Jones said many cities across the country have cut their budgets throughout the pandemic, which has resulted in many people losing their jobs in the public sector. Jones said additional money from the bill will help these cities balance their budgets without having to make major cost reductions and continue to provide services people want.

“So for example, Birmingham had to stop offering transfers to non-profits for awhile just because the drastic budget cuts that they were being faced with. Hopefully that $360 billion will give local and state governments some relief,” Jones said.

Schools nationwide will also be awarded $176 million to help them reopen safely as well. This will allow schools to improve ventilation in the classroom, which is key to preventing the spread of the virus. Also, these funds will help schools purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for both teachers and students.

The most money from the COVID-19 relief bill will be given throughout stimulus checks. People who make less than $75,000 a year could be seeing money deposited in their bank account as early as this weekend.