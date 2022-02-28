FAIRFIELD Ala. (WIAT) — Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia is not only a concern for adults, but children as well.

Emily Herring, mental health coordinator at Fairfield City Schools, said parents should take an active role in talking to their children about what’s happening in the world, especially as Russian forces push forward through Ukraine. She said keeping an open dialogue is important because kids are getting exposure to the issue in the classroom.

Herring said the crisis is also giving students a chance to not only get get educated on global history, but have empathy for what Ukrainians are facing. Social media also plays a big part in children understanding Ukraine’s crisis.

“I want to make sure that students feel heard at school and that if students have fears that I’m able to help them work through those,” Herring said. “Plus, provide positive things for their mental health as our world walks through this. This is a challenge for a lot of people.”

Herring suggests parents have honest conversations about what’s ongoing with their children, especially with younger children.