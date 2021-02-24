How eligible people in Jefferson County area can sign up for COVID vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As more Alabamians are becoming eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, many wonder how they can make their appointment still.

So far, Alabamians have received more the 815,000 doses of the vaccine out of 1,087,000 delivered to the state. CBS 42 did some research on where people in the Birmingham/Jefferson County area can receive their shot.

As of Wednesday, Alabama is currently in Phase 1 B, but parts of 1 C have begun. Those 65 or older, first responders, grocery store workers, and other essential frontline workers are up to get the vaccine. More than 1 million Alabamians in the state are eligible.

In the Birmingham area, the main places to make an appointment are at UAB Hospital and the Jefferson County Health Department. Jefferson County’s registration form is at the top of its main page. Clicking the link will then take a person to the registry portal.

The health department also has a COVID call center Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The number to call is 205-858-2221.

Jefferson County has three drive-thru vaccine locations: UAB Hospital in downtown, Parker High School and the Hoover Met.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has a COVID dashboard on their website where it shows locations and contact information for COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

CBS 42 has done several reports on locations such as Walmart, Sam’s Club, and CVS pharmacies in the area. All require an appointment to get either dose.

As rollout continues in the state, many Alabamians are patiently waiting for their turn.