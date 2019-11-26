How donating blood could get you a free movie ticket this Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With many blood centers across the country suffering blood shortages, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is giving thanks to those who give.
LifeSouth has teamed up with Fandango to offer a free movie ticket to anyone who donates blood.
All you have to do is give blood to any LifeSouth location and you will receive a promotional code to use on a movie. The ticket must be used by the end of next May.
If you’re looking for a way to give back and catch a flick, stop by a LifeSouth between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1.
