How donating blood could get you a free movie ticket this Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With many blood centers across the country suffering blood shortages, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is giving thanks to those who give.

LifeSouth has teamed up with Fandango to offer a free movie ticket to anyone who donates blood.

All you have to do is give blood to any LifeSouth location and you will receive a promotional code to use on a movie. The ticket must be used by the end of next May.

If you’re looking for a way to give back and catch a flick, stop by a LifeSouth between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1.

