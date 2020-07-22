Housing Authority of the Birmingham District offering free COVID-19 testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District is partnering with Alabama Regional Medical Services to bring free COVID-19 testing to residents.

On Wednesday, free COVID-19 testing will be at North Birmingham Homes, located at 3127 43rd Avenue North from 9 a.m. until noon.

Dontrelle Young-Foster, interim CEO/president of Housing Authority of the Birmingham District, said they had an overwhelming participation last week in the Collegeville housing community, so they know the need is there.

“We think it’s important because the numbers are getting high. Our concern is the accessibility to our residents and not sure if they can get the need if we don’t have transportation for them or for our seniors who are not able to leave the community. We think it’s very important each resident has the capability of being tested,” Young-Foster said.

Birmingham City Council President William Parker said he sees testing needed until at least December.

“I think what you’re going to see a expanded testing strategy put in place where we’re going to have multiple testing sites on an ongoing basis, looking to even expand to Saturday and Sunday, so there is seven days a week testing in various locations throughout the city of Birmingham,” Parker said.

Young-Foster said they will continue providing free testing until the need is no longer there.

Walk-ins are accepted.

LATEST POSTS