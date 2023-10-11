BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District is preparing for its 2023 Employment and Community Resource Fair.

Those who attend can expect mock interviews, learn the do’s and don’ts of interviews, receive on-site resume writing assistance and more. 50 of the biggest employers will be on-site and some will offer same-day job offers.

Transportation and childcare are available on request. This event is happening on Thursday starting at 10 a.m. at the Bill Harris Arena.

