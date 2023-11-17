BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – On Friday, 160 Birmingham families received turkeys for Thanksgiving from the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD).

HABD’s Department of Rental Assistance Programs welcomed Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program participants to its George W. McCoy Building for a drive-thru turkey giveaway, sponsored in part by Publix. Members of the Birmingham Police Department assisted in the turkey distribution.

In addition to the giveaway, HABD assisted residents in registering for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

In March, HABD was awarded $262,397 from the Federal Communications Commission to connect low-income residents with discounted home internet service. Eligible participants received up to $30 off their monthly home internet service during the turkey giveaway.

HABD’s ACP outreach is ongoing, and residents interested can contact their community center to learn more.