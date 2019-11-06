BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) It’s a celebration! History in the making! Housing Authority of Birmingham hosts a designation celebration recognizing HUD’s EnVision Center designation of the Campus of Hope.

The EnVision Center designation of the Campus of Hope is the first EnVision Center in the state of Alabama.

The Envision center is a new one-stop-shop that has all of the support services needed under one tent. It will help link families in the communities with support like assessment needs, counseling, health screenings, job opportunity and training options, and even school tutorial services.

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District’s (HABD) Campus of Hope is located at 7527 66th Street South in Birmingham and has been designated an EnVision Center by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

HUD Southeast Regional Administrator Denise Cleveland-Leggett, HABD President/CEO Michael O. Lundy along with community members, stakeholders and city leaders join in the celebration during the special ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

The celebration at the Campus of Hope kicked off with a parade featuring the Woodlawn High School Marching Colonels.

Organizers also shared a special video and a tour of the Campus of Hope.

HABD’s Campus of Hope is the only facility among Alabama public housing authorities in the latest cohort of EnVision Center designations.

In addition, HABD’s Campus of Hope is the first center in Alabama to be selected as an EnVision Center designation.

HUD’s EnVision Centers are premised on the notion that financial support alone can’t solve the problem of poverty, and that collective effort across a diverse set of organizations, both public and private, are needed to help low-income individuals and families rise out of it.

According to the Housing Authority, the programs offered are based on the EnVision Center’s four pillars: economic empowerment; educational advancement; health and wellness; and character development.

Although the Campus of Hope is located in the Mark’s Village Public Housing Community, HABD provides transportation for residents in the surrounding east Birmingham area.

HABD is grateful for the many partners of the Campus of Hope who provide services and opportunities daily for our residents.

They are The U.S. Army, Birmingham City Schools, The UAB Minority Health & Health Disparities Research Center, Lawson State Community College, The Dannon Project, Maranathan Academy, Church of the Highlands, No More Martyrs, Aletheia House, Girls Inc, Hopewell Church, American Heart Association, Birmingham Healthy Start Plus, AIDT, Boy Scouts of America, TC Counseling & Consulting Services, and Oak Tree Ministries.

