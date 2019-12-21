House fire kills 3 children, 2 adults in Alabama

Associated Press

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say five people have died in a mobile home fire in rural north Alabama.

News outlets report that flames engulfed a trailer in DeKalb County on Thursday. Coroner Bruce Wilson said Friday the dead include a woman, her three young children and the woman’s boyfriend.

Wilson says the family had a wood stove and other heaters inside their home near the Georgia line. He says the fire appears to have been an accident caused by one of the heaters, but the state fire marshal’s office is investigating.

