BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham firefighters are working to determine what sparked a house fire in the Ensley community.

The fire broke out at a home on Avenue I Saturday night.

Crews on the scene tell CBS 42 that no one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

The house that was on fire is a total loss; the fire did minor damage to some nearby homes.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 42 for updates.