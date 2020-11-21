House fire consumes home, leaving 1 displaced in Wylam neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire crews rushed to put out a blaze-filled house in the Wylam neighborhood Saturday evening, leaving one person displaced.

Around 7:38 p.m., Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 3700 block of 9th Avenue Wylam.

Crews arrived and were able to put the fire out in 20 minutes, authorities at the scene report. One person lives at the home but was able to get out safely.

The house is a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.