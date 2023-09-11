FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A free event will give residents in District 55 a chance to have their voices heard ahead of an upcoming special election.

The local Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority incorporated Upsilon Eta Omega chapter is hosting a free candidate forum. They are inviting everyone to come and meet the candidates and share their concerns.

The event is taking place in the Fairfield High School auditorium on Tuesday. The doors open at 5:15 p.m. and at that time, those who attend will be able to speak to the candidates ahead of the forum about their concerns.

CBS 42 spoke to organizers about the importance of this event.

“Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated has always been at the forefront of social justice to promote fairness and equity in all ways. We stand in the gap to empower our community and to act in the best interest of all people through our social advocacy and justice,” said Jameria Moore, vice president of the Upsilon Eta Omega chapter. “So what we want individuals to take away from this is to come out hear the candidates and engage the candidates. We find that when people are engaged in talking with candidates, they will come out and vote.”

The special election is set to take place on Sept. 26. For more information, please contact ueoasj@gmail.com.