BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews with the Bessemer Fire Department were called to a house fire in the 400 block of Wesley Street early Thursday morning.
According to fire officials, the victim was able to get out of house before the fire department arrived at 12:27 a.m. No one was injured in the fire.
LATEST STORIES
- House catches on fire in Bessemer
- Both sides: The debate over social media and censorship
- Australia to kill racing pigeon that crossed Pacific from Oregon
- Stadiums, amusement parks transform into COVID-19 vaccination mega sites
- States preparing for potential protests at Capitol buildings across the country