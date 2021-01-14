House catches on fire in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews with the Bessemer Fire Department were called to a house fire in the 400 block of Wesley Street early Thursday morning.

According to fire officials, the victim was able to get out of house before the fire department arrived at 12:27 a.m. No one was injured in the fire.

