House catches fire on 5th Avenue South in North Titusville neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A house caught fire Wednesday evening in the 200 block of 5th Avenue South in the North Titusville neighborhood.

Chief Jackie Hicks with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service said that the fire has been put under control and that there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Hicks said.

Battalion Chief Clark said that the initial call of the fire had firefighters expecting someone to be trapped within the building. Later, he found out that the homeowner wasn’t home and that he is safe.