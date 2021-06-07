House catches fire after being struck by lightning in Vestavia Hills, 3 evacuated

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Vestavia Hills after the residence was struck by lightning Monday night.

According to Rocky Ridge Fire Department Public Information Officer Jon Lord, the home was located in the 2500 block of Crossgate Place. A neighbor called authorities after the lightning strike.

No one was injured in the incident, however, three individuals were evacuated from the home.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.