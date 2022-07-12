It is a partly to mostly cloudy and muggier morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

An area of low pressure is forecast to develop along the old cold front later today across the north-central Gulf of Mexico. This will bring back the humidity across the Birmingham area along with a stray shower or storm mainly south of I-20. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s. The heat index will be around 98-103°.





Tonight, it will be partly cloudy, mild and muggy with a slight chance for a shower. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A cold front will move into Alabama on Wednesday. It will be hot and humid ahead of it with highs in the 90s, and this will set off scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms could be strong to possibly severe.

SPC has placed SE Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threats will be gusty winds and heavy rain. We will need to watch out for possible flash flooding across Central Alabama. We’ve issued a Weather Aware for Wednesday.

An area of low pressure is forecast to develop along the front once it gets to the Gulf of Mexico later on Wednesday and into Thursday. It will meander between New Orleans and Mobile, AL on Thursday and start to move NE by Friday. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop. There is some uncertainty in the forecast with the development of the low.





Regardless, it will send us more humid air along with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible, so we will have to watch out for possible flooding concerns again. We could pick up 1-3″ between Wednesday and Thursday. We have another Weather Aware for Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

The coastal low will move east on Friday across South Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and into Georgia. If it takes this track, Central Alabama will be on the drier side of the low. Therefore, we will not have as much rain. Expect a partly cloudy day with spotty showers and storms. However, if the low develops and tracks farther north, then we can expect more widespread rain. High temperatures will be around 90°.

Weekend Outlook: The Gulf Low will be moving east of Alabama on Saturday. We will see a decrease in the rain and a partly cloudy day. It will still be humid with highs in the lower 90s. Sunday will remain partly cloudy, hot, and humid as an upper-level wave and trough move across Alabama. Expect some pop-up afternoon scattered showers and storms. Highs will stay in the 90s.

Tracking the Tropics: There is an area of disorganized showers and storms in the northern Gulf of Mexico that area part of a trough of low pressure. Slow development of this system is possible if it remains offshore as it meanders over the northern Gulf. An area of low pressure could develop here and move inland across southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi and Alabama by mid-week. Heavy rain and storms are in the forecast for these areas. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.