HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — With only 10 days until the World Games 2022 kick off in Birmingham, many hotels ae looking to fill vacancies.

Sanjay Patel, the owner of Baron Hospitality, said that the original plan was for athletes to stay in hotels, but now they will be rooming in dorms, leaving hotels like Hyatt Place in Hoover between 30 to 40 percent occupancy.

Patel said he and other hotels are beginning to drop their original prices from $300 a night to $120 and $150 a night just to get rooms filled.

“Typically, July is a great month for revenue for these hotels in our city,” Patel said. “We missed out on our regular guests for the World Games, so it’s going to be hard to get them back.”

Paul Dangel, marketing director at the Wynfrey Hotel, believes people are booking last minute instead of booking early.

“We see that with our groups, so the pre-planning where folks used to do things six and eight months before is not what they’re doing now,” Dangel said. “Once we get in this two-week window, we expect there to be a lot more reservations.”

Dangel explained that people staying in hotels in Hoover not only benefit from the hotels, but small businesses in the city.