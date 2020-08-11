Hotel owners concerned about football season in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Although the SEC is currently slated to play a 10-game all-conference season, that could change. That possibility has left a cloud of uncertainty for some Tuscaloosa business owners including local hotels.

Tina Jones is the director of sales and catering at Hotel Indigo. She says not having a football season would hurt her business tremendously.

“Well that would be a huge financial loss for us,” Jones said. “It would be pretty darn painful, and I can’t even imagine how painful, but we will do what we always do in this. As a hotel we are still able to make money so we will simply have to continue on working,” Jones said.

Hotel Indigo opened for business in 2016 in downtown Tuscaloosa, and every year the hotel is booked solid by Alabama Crimson Tide football fans who come to home game weekends and book rooms to stay at the hotel. Jones said if the worst should happen and football season is canceled, Hotel Indigo will refund customers who paid for rooms.

“Well typically in the past that would have been non-refundable,” Jones said. “But based on this situation of course we are having to be flexible with that.”

Jones tells CBS 42 she was excited when she heard the SEC will have a 10-game conference-only season, even if a limited amount of fans can watch from inside Bryant-Denny stadium.

“There is such a strong fan-base here that even if someone couldn’t go to the game in the stadium, there is a tailgate tradition,” Jones said.

University of Alabama officials have not said what the capacity will be for fans inside Bryant Denny or when the first home game will take place.

