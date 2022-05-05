It is a partly to mostly cloudy and muggy morning across Central Alabama with some patchy fog. Visibility could be less than 1 mile at times. Temperatures are in the 60s.

The old cold front will retreat north into Tennessee on Thursday as a warm front. We will have a hot, humid, and mostly dry day. Only a slight chance for a shower/storm is possible. High temperatures will be around 90°. This could be the first 90° mark this year!





Tonight, a weakening squall line will move across Central Alabama. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe. SPC has placed Western and Northern Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threats would be strong winds and hail. Lows will be in the 60s. We’ve issued a Weather Aware for tonight, so you need to have ways to get weather warnings.







Another cold front will move across Central Alabama on Friday. It will move in during the morning and set off another round of strong to possibly severe storms.

SPC has placed areas along and east of I-59 in Central Alabama, including Birmingham, in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather starting in the morning and continuing into the afternoon. The main threats will be strong winds and hail. There is a low chance for a tornado mainly over Southern Alabama. Heavy rain is possibly with any storm too. We’ve issued a Weather Aware for Friday due to the storm threats.





The storms will come to an end during the late afternoon. Then we will become partly cloudy. It will turn a little cooler with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The rain will end on Friday night with less humid air moving over the state. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Mother’s Day Weekend Outlook: We will be partly cloudy on Saturday morning. Then it will become mostly sunny in the afternoon with less humid air and highs in the upper 70s. Mother’s Day, Sunday will be sunny and warmer as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. High temperatures will be back in the mid 80s.

Next Week Outlook: A ridge of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. Monday through Wednesday. We will have plenty of sunshine each day and it will become hot. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Monday, but we could be in the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. An upper-level low will move from the Atlantic into Georgia on Thursday and Friday. This will send clouds into Alabama along with a few showers. High temperatures will be in the 80s each day.