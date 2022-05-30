TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Temperatures dip into the 60s after midnight.

Tuesday Afternoon

Wednesday Afternoon

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: This summertime pattern sticks with us through the first half of the week. Lots of sunshine both Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few clouds building in the heat of the afternoon. High temperatures climbing into the low 90s both days. A few very isolated downpours will likely dot the radar each afternoon, but the overall rain coverage will be around 10% or less.





THURSDAY/FRIDAY: A weak cold front will move into Alabama on Thursday. This will tap in to the warm and humid air, and that will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures before this front arrives Thursday will approach or hit 90°. Behind the front on Friday, we look to stay dry and a hair cooler, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The cool-down won’t last, and we heat back up as we head into the weekend. Highs approach or hit 90° both Saturday and Sunday. We should stay dry to kick off the weekend, but we can’t rule out an isolated downpour on Sunday as more humid air returns to Central Alabama.





GULF COAST FORECAST/TROPICAL UPDATE: While the weather looks pretty nice along Alabama’s beaches through Thursday, there remains a moderate risk of rip currents through much of this week, and red flags were flying on Alabama’s beaches on Memorial Day. We recommend refraining from doing more than getting your feet wet in red flag conditions, and that if you do decide to enter the Gulf of Mexico, to swim near a lifeguard whenever possible. Hurricane Agatha will make landfall in Mexico later on Monday. The higher terrain in Mexico will completely disrupt Agatha and weaken it to a post-tropical broad area of low pressure. That weak remnant low is forecast to move into the Southern Gulf or Northwestern Caribbean later this week, where it could re-develop into a tropical depression or storm. This should not directly impact Alabama, but could be a heavy rain producer for parts of Florida.

STORM TEAM 7-DAY