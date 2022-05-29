





MEMORIAL DAY: Plenty of sunshine. Humid air returns north from the Gulf of Mexico. That moisture return might trigger an isolated downpour, but the chance any one spot sees measurable rain will remain under 10%, so there won’t be a rain chance on the 7 day forecast. It will be hot, with the Wet Bulb temperature in the upper 80s. In this range, we recommend taking a 5 minute break in the shade with water for every 20 minutes of exercise to avoid heat exhaustion. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.





TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Temperatures climb into the low 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday as the summer pattern continues. Like on Monday, the rain chance is slim, but not entirely zero either day. We’ve got a 10% chance of rain in the forecast for Wednesday, which will also likely be the hottest day of the week.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: A weak cold front pushes across the state Thursday into Friday, bringing a few scattered storms and dropping our temperatures just a bit on Friday, but the cool-down wont last long as temps climb back into the 90s for the weekend.





NEXT WEEKEND: Expect hot and mostly dry conditions, with highs in the low 90s and lots of sunshine.

GULF COAST: Mostly dry weather for the next few days, with highs in the 80s. Rip current risk remains at moderate, so use caution when swimming in the Gulf, and always swim near lifeguards whenever possible.

TROPICS UPDATE: Hurricane Agatha has developed in the Eastern Pacific off the Mexican coast and will make landfall as a strong hurricane in Mexico. It’s possible that the remnants of Agatha could re-develop late this week in the Northwest Caribbean or Southwestern Gulf near the Yucatan Peninsula, but for now it remains a low possibility and just something to keep an eye on this week.

STORM TEAM 7-DAY