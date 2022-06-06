It is a mostly clear and muggier morning across Central Alabama with a few showers and storms across Eastern Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

We will have a hot and more humid day as an area of high pressure sits to the south and west of Alabama. The southerly high pressure will bring in the more humid air, and the one to the west will keep us hot. There will be a weak disturbance aloft moving into Georgia, and this could help set off a few showers and storms mainly along and east of I-65. High temperatures will be around 90°, and the heat index will be in the lower 90s.





Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and muggy with a slight chance for a shower or storm. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday through Friday will be hot and humid, but we will have some relief each day from scattered showers and storms. The western area of high pressure will bring in northwest flow aloft. This will allow for some weak disturbances/waves aloft to move toward Alabama. It will also take any clusters of storms over the Plains states and send them toward us. Each day will be partly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. However, the higher humidity levels will make the heat index around 95-100° each day. If you must be outdoors, make sure you are hydrated and take frequent breaks.





Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will move to the west by Saturday. This will allow for a cold front to move into Alabama from the northwest. It will set off plenty of showers and storms starting in the morning and continuing into Saturday night. The rain will keep the high temperatures to only in the lower to mid 80s. The rain will come to an end on Sunday as the front moves toward the coast and falls apart. Expect a partly cloudy day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Alex is churning across the Western Atlantic. It will brush by Bermuda today, and track ENE out to sea as it merges with a cold front in the Central Atlantic.