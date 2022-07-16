TONIGHT: An isolated shower or storm possible before midnight. Muggy and warm, with lows in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: A toasty mid-July day across Central Alabama with highs in the low 90s and a heat index between 95° and 100° in most spots by mid afternoon. A few scattered showers and storms are possible across the state, with the best rain chances across the Tennessee Valley and the Gulf Coast. In Central Alabama, showers and storms will be very isolated, but a few could bubble up in the heat of the afternoon.

WORLD GAMES CLOSING CEREMONY: Rain chances look very slim for the start of the ceremony at Protective Stadium, but I can’t entirely rule out a brief shower as the event starts. It will be warm and partly cloudy through the event, with temperatures falling from the mid 80s to the low 80s through the evening.

SUNDAY NIGHT: An isolated shower can’t be ruled out through around 7 pm, then it’s the typical warm and muggy evening we all expect this time of year. Lows in the low to mid 70s with a partly cloudy sky.





MONDAY/TUESDAY: A strong upper-air ridge will be in place across the Southern Plains and Four Corners states Monday into Tuesday, with a weak upper-air trough in place across Alabama. That trough will lead to some additional rising motion in the atmosphere here and help kick-start more numerous showers and storms Monday and Tuesday than we’d normally see on a July afternoon. The best chance for heavier rain will be on Monday, and north of I-20, but we do expect widely scattered storms to continue to push southward through the day Monday. Tuesday, the upper-air trough begins to strengthen, but also begins to push east. Still, expect at least scattered storms to remain through Tuesday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances dwindle on Wednesday as the upper-air trough moves eastward. This will be a day in-between systems, but expect the heat to build with fewer clouds around. Highs reach the mid 90s with the heat index back into the triple digits.

THURSDAY: A second weak upper-air trough digs across the Central U.S. Thursday, and we’ll get enough rising motion from that to again increase our coverage of showers and storms. For those without rain and cloud cover it will be another hot day with the heat index again in the triple digits.





FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: That upper-air ridge slides east Friday into the weekend and strengthens across the Central and Southern U.S. This is a pattern that supports extreme heat over the state of Alabama, and we’d typically expect to see heat advisories become necessary in a pattern like this. Right now, we’re forecasting highs to climb into the upper 90s by next weekend, and the heat index to climb above 105°, but it’s not totally out of the question that temperatures could reach triple digits with the heat index potentially climbing to 110° or more.

While the odds of the heat index getting that high aren’t over 50%, they aren’t zero either, so it’s something we’ll monitor as we head through the week.

Storm Team 7 Day Forecast