Hot car deaths and how to prevent them

ALABASTER, Ala (WIAT) — According to kidsandcars.org, there have been 19 hot car deaths across the country in 2020.

Three of those deaths happened in Alabama: two in Montevallo and one in Franklin County.

Alabaster fire chief Tim Love said about four years ago, they did an experiment with an Alabaster firefighter to see how long he could withstand in a hot car before becoming distressed. The experiment ended at 25 minutes after the firefighter reached a temperature higher than 102.5 degrees. Within 25 minutes, the inside of the car they used went from 82 degrees to 123 degrees.

Chief Love said children left in hot cars are completely preventable and it all starts with education.

“People are really busy now a days, carrying kids to school, and think about now with COVID-19, it kept a lot of people at home. They’re having to do a lot of things quite differently so think about having some reminders,” Love said.

Love said some of those preventative measures are leave something in the front seat that reminds you your child is in the car.

Also, there are situations where children get into a hot car on their own. Love said to prevent that from happening, talk to your kids about how a car is not a toy. Also, teach them to honk the car horn if they get stuck inside.

“They might just see it as a simple adventure. They have no idea that car they’re getting into which has been sitting there for a while is really hot. They get inside and maybe they have an ease of opening the door but don’t have an ease of opening the door to get back out so they get overwhelmed so parents need to be really vigilant of watching kids and keep doors locked,” he said.

Data from Kidsandcars.org state that on average, 26% of hot car deaths are the result of children getting into vehicles on their own and not being able to get back out. However, reports show this year there has been a drastic increase with 47% of child hot car deaths involving toddlers who got into vehicles on their own.

Kidsandcars.org also report that Alabama ranks #12 in the nation by a large margin based on the number of child hot car deaths with 27 fatalities since 1995.

