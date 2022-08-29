It is a mostly clear and muggy morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 70s.

We will have a pretty quiet Monday across Central Alabama as an area of high pressure sits east of the state. It will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a few showers and storms possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index around 100.





Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the 70s.

A trough of low pressure will send a cold front into Alabama from the north. This will set off scattered to numerous showers and storms. We will have plenty of deep tropical moisture over us, so some heavy rain is likely. High temperatures will be around 90 before the storms pop up.

The cold front will stall along the coast on Wednesday and Thursday. Drier air will move in behind the cold front, and this will lead to a break in the humidity and rain. We will be mostly sunny and hot each day with highs in the lower 90s.

High pressure will be northeast of Alabama on Friday, and this will send easterly winds over us. This will make it more humid with spotty storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Weekend Outlook: The deep tropical moisture will stay over us all weekend. A few upper-level waves will set off scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: Things are starting to get pretty active now, and this is very typical for this time of year. At the moment, there are not any named storms.

Invest 91L is getting better organized in the Central Atlantic. It is forecast to become a tropical depression later this week. The forecast models take this east of the Leeward Islands and curve it away from the U.S. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

Invest 92L is located east of Bermuda and is producing limited showers and storms. Strong wind shear aloft and dry air will limit development as this system drifts to the south across the Central Atlantic during the next day or two. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

A trough of low pressure could develop over the NW Caribbean Sea by mid-week. Conditions support some development of this system later this week. It is forecast to track WNW toward the Yucatan Peninsula and possibly into the Gulf of Mexico. Right now, it is not a threat to the Alabama Coast, but we will keep an eye on it. NHC is giving is a low chance to develop in the next 5 days.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the coast of Africa tonight. Some slow development is possible this week as it moves to the west over the far eastern Atlantic.