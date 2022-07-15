It is a partly cloudy and muggy morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

The front will move to South Alabama and dissipate today. This will bring in some drier and less humid air across Central Alabama. Winds will be out of the north as a ridge of high pressure sits NW of the state. Expect a partly cloudy and a much hotter day with a stray shower or storm in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s, and the heat index in the upper 90s.







Tonight, we will be mostly clear and muggy. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook: It will be hot and mostly dry this weekend as an upper-level ridge sits west of Alabama. We will be partly cloudy, hot and more humid with only a slight chance for a shower/storm on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s, and the heat index around 100°. A trough of low pressure will move toward Alabama on Sunday, and this will bring us a slight chance for a shower or storm. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. The heat index will be around 100° again.

Next Week Outlook: The upper-level trough will move into the Southeast U.S. to start the new work week. This will bring back scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s before the storms pop-up. The trough will move north on Wednesday, so the better chance for rain will be over northern Alabama. Central Alabama will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s and the heat index back around 105-110°. We will stay hot and humid on Thursday but look for a little better chance for scattered afternoon storms as another trough moves into the Southeast U.S. ahead of a cold front. Highs will be in the mid 90s and heat index 105-110°. Friday will be drier, hot and humid with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures stay in the lower to mid 90s, and the heat index 105-110°

Tracking the Tropics: no development is expected in the next 5 days.