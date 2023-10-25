BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s officially Magic City Classic week, and festivities are underway.

Our radio partners at Hot 107.7 are inviting everyone to join them at their VIP tailgate experience this weekend. It has officially its crowned “Little Miss Magic City Classic 2023.” Her name is Marley Thompson.

She is 5 years old, and she will be officially crowned and sashed in the Magic City Classic Parade on Saturday morning. Hot 107.7 is hosting a VIP tailgate experience at Legion Field at gates 10 and 11 on Saturday, and everyone is invited. A special guest will be joining Hot 107.7 radio host Tasha Simone.

“The other thing about our tailgate experience is when you come to see us between gates 10 and 11, you get to meet Nephew Tommy of the Steve Harvey Morning Show,” Simone said. “Yes, we have a little VIP action happening at our tent celebrity action this year with our very own Nephew Tommy of the Steve Harvey Morning Show. As you know, Steve Harvey is right there behind my shoulder. He’s on every weekday right here on Hot 107.7. So, it’s great that Nephew Tommy, one of the members of the cast, is part of our tailgate. So make sure you come and say hi to Nephew Tommy and see me and the rest of the Hot 107.7 fam.”

Nephew Tommy will also be performing this weekend at StarDome Comedy Club. The game is taking place on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Legion Field.