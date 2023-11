BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hot 107.7 is hosting its annual turkey giveaway and is inviting all families to participate.

The Steve Harvey Morning Show turkey give event is a partnership with Hot 107.7, local attorney Reginald McDaniel and Kikstart store in Bessemer.

The turkey giveaway is going on through the end of the week. The give day takes place next Tuesday, and local restaurant Bistro will be giving out turkeys and providing a luncheon for families Sunday. For more details, click here.