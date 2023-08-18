BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Summertime is underway, and so are the summer concerts all around the Magic City.

CBS 42’s radio partner, Hot 107.7, are making sure everyone has a chance to enjoy some of the performances from a variety of artists coming to town.

“A very hot summer means a very hot summer block party,” said Tasha Simone, Hot 107.7 program director and Midday Groove radio host.

“The Summer Block Party” concert, hosted by Hot 107.7, will take place 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham. It will feature Jodeci, SWV and Dru Hill, who Simone called “The people that created the soundtrack for our lives.”

Tickets can be bought online here. For a chance to win tickets, text “BLOCK PARTY” to 205-741-1077.

Hot 107.7 is bringing another concert to the area Tuesday.

“Our city has been on fire in a good way,” Simone said.

50 Cent, Jeremih and Busta Rhymes are all set to perform as a part of 50 Cent’s “Final Lap Tour ” at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online or for a chance to win, text “FINAL LAP” to 205-421-1077.