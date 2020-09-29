Hospitals, doctors urge governor to extend Alabama mask rule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Hospital Association and state doctors are urging Gov. Kay Ivey to extend a statewide rule requiring face masks in public.
The president of the hospital group, Dr. Donald Williamson, says cases of COVID-19 have fallen since reaching a high in the summer. And he says the reduction is tied to the rule, which took effect in mid-July and is set to expire Friday. The 5,000-member state medical association also is backing the rule. The governor’s office says Ivey and state health officials are weighing their options.
Ivey has indicated she plans to keep the face mask order in place.
LATEST POSTS
- Hiker posing for picture in tree falls 100 feet into ocean, dies
- Newsfeed Now: Countdown to the first Presidential Debate, California Wildfires, Carole Baskin, and more
- Florida traffic stop leads to seizure of enough fentanyl to kill nearly 40,000 people
- 90-year-old Florida man hits hole-in-one
- Rhode Island teacher transforms conservation land into outdoor classroom