Hospitals, doctors urge governor to extend Alabama mask rule

One more day of clouds and some rain and then we put the weather on cruise control for the rest of the week. An upper-level low will spin through the Deep South today, bringing more clouds and some showers to the region. Temperatures will stay cool with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. It will also be a little breezy during the afternoon as well. By tonight, clouds will clear out and chilly overnight lows are expected. Some spots will drop to the mid 40s while others stick to lows near 50. Afternoon highs tomorrow will only get to near 70 under a sunny sky.

A gorgeous looking stretch of weather is expected, including the weekend ahead. Highs Thursday will get a little warmer but stay below average, reaching the mid 70s. Another cold front will pass on Thursday night and Friday bringing a reinforcing shot of cooler air to the area. We’ll see lows again in the 40s with highs near 70. A beautiful fall weekend is ahead with very similar temperatures and tons of sunshine ahead.