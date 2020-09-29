Hospitals, doctors urge governor to extend Alabama mask rule

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

People wearing face masks as they wait at a train station in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 The number of new confirmed coronavirus infections have hit a record in the Czech Republic, surpassing 2,000 cases in one day for the first time. (Sulova Katerina/CTKvia AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Hospital Association and state doctors are urging Gov. Kay Ivey to extend a statewide rule requiring face masks in public.

The president of the hospital group, Dr. Donald Williamson, says cases of COVID-19 have fallen since reaching a high in the summer. And he says the reduction is tied to the rule, which took effect in mid-July and is set to expire Friday. The 5,000-member state medical association also is backing the rule. The governor’s office says Ivey and state health officials are weighing their options.

Ivey has indicated she plans to keep the face mask order in place.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page