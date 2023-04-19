DADEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Today at 10 a.m. the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will host a press conference with new information regarding Saturday’s mass shooting at a 16 birthday party in Dadeville that took the lives of 4 people and injured at least 32 others.

Many of those injured were sent to Lake Martin Community Hospital that night. Doctors and nurses on staff that night said this was a tragedy like nothing they had ever seen there before.

The healthcare workers CBS 42 talked to were visibly shaken up by the events of Saturday, one even holding back tears as he talked about how caring for such young patients hit close to home.

15 teenagers were under the care of that hospital Saturday night through Sunday morning. This is a small community, so the staff said they knew most of the kids.

The RN Emergency Room Manager, Brandon Montgomery said he has a son the same age as some of those patients that came through, so he feels a lot of heartache and heartbreak.

Montgomery said in the moment the patients are like your own, but you have to put their needs first and deal with emotions later.

“Know a lot of the families. Could have been any of us. Could have been any of our children. It’s difficult. And then, you know, the community coming together in the aftermath, just everybody coming together praying shows that we really are one close community, one close family.”

Following the shooting, Dr. John Durant tells me their emergency room filled up quickly, so they activated their disaster drill protocols.

He says what stands out from that night is the incredible help they received from surrounding departments like the Trauma Communications Center.

Nurse Montgomery recalls the moment he walked into the hospital and the overwhelming feelings he experienced.

“Just walking in the door and seeing the children laying on all of our stretchers injured, life threatening injuries, it was very emotional but I had to put the emotions away and get to work and do what we do- do what we’re trained to do,” said Montgomery.

“There was a sense of ‘now you pick your lane and you stay with it,’” said Dr. Durant. “You formulate your plan, you use the resources you have, you have great resources and as that went better and better, my mindset was ‘I think we’re going to get through this.”

They said their hospital is small, but they often punch above their weight, and this traumatic event was no exception.

Realizing this could have been any of their own children, they say emotions have hit their staff hard.

Montgomery said he hasn’t processed his emotions fully yet, but he said you never truly can walk away from a tragedy like this.

“It’ll be something that we carry with us from now on, but we have counselors and help to help us,” said Montgomery. “There’s still people that need help daily so keeping that in mind and knowing that we’re going to continue helping the community really helps a lot.”

“You play it through your mind to just sort of assure yourself that there’s nothing you could have done more, and I think other people say that, and then you start thinking about how to offer prayers and condolences to the families from our family here,” said Dr. Durant

Dr. Durant said part of their way of moving forward is learning how they can continue to help the community. He said they choose to continue on in this field so they can help others and make a difference in times like this.