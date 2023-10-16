TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — There will soon be a new medical center for those needing help in a mental health crisis. The Hope Pointe Behavioral Health Crisis care facility is set to open this week in Tuscaloosa.

Director Dr. Jaime Garza says his staff is ready to help provide a service for anyone who needs mental health care. Garza says he and his staff are hoping to relieve some pressure from local hospitals and law enforcement, so those who need care, don’t end up in jail or a hospital bed at DCH.

“People that have mental health issues like suicide, substance use disorder, depression anxiety, no matter what the problem is has been reliant on going to the emergency room and jail. The emergency room does a good job taking care of folks but their staff is not trained to deal with mental health,” Garza said.

Garza tells CBS 42 Hope Pointe has 50-60 staff members including nurses, therapists and nurse practitioners. The new building is open 24/7 and has four beds with plans to expand to 14.

“And having this facility here nearby is good, especially with University of Alabama students, and it’s not just for Tuscaloosa, we serve 11 counties in west Alabama. So having this service here with staff who are trained in psychiatric care is going to be critical,” he said.

The facility is funded by the state of Alabama, and it cost $7 million for the building and to fund salaries.

“Right now law enforcement has only one tool in the bag, which is to arrest folks and take them to jail. I know lots of law enforcement officers, and they have a servant’s heart and they really want to help our community, but they really don’t have anywhere else to take them except the hospital or to jail,” Garza said.

Officials will hold a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning at the facility on Greensboro Drive. Hope Pointe will open up officially on Wednesday.