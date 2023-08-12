HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Broken trees and down power lines are some of the damage residents of Bluff Park continue to deal with from Friday evening’s storm.

Power crews worked most of Saturday to restore power in the area while residents spent the day removing tree debris, reflecting and assessing damage from Friday night.

“The sky just opened up,” Bluff Park resident Hannah Asters said. “There was tons of rain, and it really just felt like we were in the middle of a hurricane.”

“I was outside when it happened because I was making sure no trees had come down,” Bluff Park resident Robin Schultz said.

“So I park in the street last night and the tree fell and landed in the front of my car and kind of bashed in my windshield and scratched up the hood,” Bluff Park resident Robin Fuller said. “It’s not too bad, but it’s not drivable.”

People are working together to restore the community. Members from the Bluff Park Wiffle Ball League were one group who provided supplies, water and assisted in the cleanup efforts.

“I think it’s a very beautiful thing how all these women and men just heard the call and did not hesitate to show up even when the storm hit last night and just start helping,” Bluff Park Wiffle Ball League member Katy Cairo said. “I think this shows how close we are and how hard we really work to represent everyone here.”

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said cleanup will continue through the early part of next week.