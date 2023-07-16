HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police confirmed Saturday night that Carlee Russell was safely located and returned home to her residence after being reported missing Thursday at around 9:30 p.m. Hoover Fire medics responded and transported her to a local hospital for evaluation.

Authorities say at around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night, just an hour before Carlee Russell disappeared, she left her job for the day in The Summit. Russell then took a turn onto Highway 280 as she headed towards The Colonnade and that’s where she made a stop to grab food before heading home.

After grabbing her food, Russell then made her way onto I-459 heading South. After passing the Hoover flyover near the Galleria, Russell called police to report a toddler walking on the side of I-459. Russell then called a family member to tell them she was stopping to check on the child between Galleria Flyover and Exit 10. When police arrived in the area, they located Russell’s car and some of her belongings nearby but did not find her or a child.

Over $50,000 in rewards was offered by Crime Stoppers, the Birmingham Association of Realtors, an anonymous source, and individual donations.