BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover and Vestavia Hills residents are experiencing garbage collection delays after Christmas.

According to the cities of Hoover and Vestavia Hills, Amwaste has fallen behind in collecting garbage in several areas because of Christmas. The City of Vestavia Hills stated the delay can also be explained with the volume of trash out for pick up.

The City of Hoover noted there are public works crews on the streets working with Amwaste to gather garbage. The city wrote its hope is to have all garbage collected by New Year’s Eve.

On the other hand, the City of Vestavia Hills mentioned residents can report a missed collection through the Vestavia Hills Connect app or on its website here. The city didn’t note when it expected to have all trash picked up.