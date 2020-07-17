Hoover, Riverchase Galleria owner announce new safety measures at shopping mall

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Following a shooting that left a child dead and three others injured, the city of Hoover and the owner of the Riverchase Galleria have announced increased safety measures to provide a more secure and comfortable shopping experience at Alabama’s largest shopping mall.

“This plan focuses on many aspects of mall operations,” Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said in a written statement. “There are several measures that we have already implemented, and others that are being added as soon as possible.”

Actions already taken to improve safety are:

Hoover Police Department has increased the number of officers assigned to routine patrol inside the mall and has expanded the hours of these police patrols.

HPD has reactivated the substation at the Riverchase Galleria and has based a patrol group there, which will increase police presence around the entire mall property.

Galleria owner Brookfield Properties has added specially trained gun-detection canines that are nonintrusive and do not detract from the shopping experience.

Brookfield Properties has invested in new equipment to improve instant communications between their security staff and Hoover Police Department.

Months ago, Brookfield Properties upgraded the camera system in the mall’s common areas.

Brookfield Properties has added more security patrols in the parking decks.

Additional measures underway include:

The City of Hoover and Brookfield Properties are jointly exploring advanced preventive technology that provides pinpoint security at large facilities.

Additional security features are being added to the parking decks to enhance the safety of mall shoppers and those who work in or visit the office tower.

Hoover is exploring additional ways to increase permanent police presence at the mall.

Hoover is working to fill all vacancies within Hoover Police Department.

“People expect to come to the Galleria and have a safe, fun family experience, and we will provide that type of environment,” Brocato said. “Riverchase Galleria is a critical part of our local economy. In partnership with Brookfield Properties, we are making the Galleria a safe place to shop and enjoy time with family and friends.

