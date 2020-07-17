Hoover, Riverchase Galleria owner announce new safety measures at shopping mall

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Following a shooting that left a child dead and three others injured, the city of Hoover and the owner of the Riverchase Galleria have announced increased safety measures to provide a more secure and comfortable shopping experience at Alabama’s largest shopping mall.
“This plan focuses on many aspects of mall operations,” Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said in a written statement. “There are several measures that we have already implemented, and others that are being added as soon as possible.”
Actions already taken to improve safety are:
- Hoover Police Department has increased the number of officers assigned to routine patrol inside the mall and has expanded the hours of these police patrols.
- HPD has reactivated the substation at the Riverchase Galleria and has based a patrol group there, which will increase police presence around the entire mall property.
- Galleria owner Brookfield Properties has added specially trained gun-detection canines that are nonintrusive and do not detract from the shopping experience.
- Brookfield Properties has invested in new equipment to improve instant communications between their security staff and Hoover Police Department.
- Months ago, Brookfield Properties upgraded the camera system in the mall’s common areas.
- Brookfield Properties has added more security patrols in the parking decks.
Additional measures underway include:
- The City of Hoover and Brookfield Properties are jointly exploring advanced preventive technology that provides pinpoint security at large facilities.
- Additional security features are being added to the parking decks to enhance the safety of mall shoppers and those who work in or visit the office tower.
- Hoover is exploring additional ways to increase permanent police presence at the mall.
- Hoover is working to fill all vacancies within Hoover Police Department.
“People expect to come to the Galleria and have a safe, fun family experience, and we will provide that type of environment,” Brocato said. “Riverchase Galleria is a critical part of our local economy. In partnership with Brookfield Properties, we are making the Galleria a safe place to shop and enjoy time with family and friends.
LATEST POSTS
- Alabama jobless rate down to 7.5% as economy reopens
- Autopsies delayed in Mississippi after lab technicians quit
- Hoover, Riverchase Galleria owner announce new safety measures at shopping mall
- Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday being held this weekend, changes coming due to COVID-19
- Alabama law school graduate tapped as interim US district attorney for North Alabama