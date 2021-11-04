Hoover resident launches ‘Fix It’ campaign to deal with ongoing flooding concerns

HOOVER Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors on South Patton Road in Hoover are still dealing with flooding concerns.

Hoover Councilor John Lyda said a construction project is ongoing near the roadway. He said people who live near the construction zone are dealing with an increase of runoff water that when it rains heavily seeps into people’s homes and driveways.

Councilor Lyda said he’s calling on Jefferson County to speed up the construction project that began in 2020 and wrote a letter to bring attention to the issue.

“If you drive down Patton Chapel Road today, you will see that there is no storm water getting into the inlands and into the gutters because the pavement is significantly below the gutters and inlands,” Hoover City Councilor John Lyda said. “Our plea to the county is to finalize that what should have been done months or years ago and getting this project underway and get it completed.”

To raise awareness for the issue, Melissa Watts whose lived on Patton Chapel Road in Hoover for more than 4 decades, launched a “Fix it” Campaign. She’s made sandbags to be placed outside people’s mail boxes in the Hoover community.

Watts is calling for the City of Hoover to take action against the Jefferson County Commission. She said flooding on Patton Chapel Road has been an issue for years but the historic Oct. 6 flooding highlighted the issue even more for her and her husband.

“If you saw the raging rivers outside the back door which blocked his ability to get to the handicap ramp that we have on the back of the house to get him upstairs. I was trying to get my husband up the stairs to safety because this water was just pouring in,” Watts said.

Jefferson County oversees the project and Jefferson County’s Cal Makert said the project to widen Patton Chapel Road has taken longer than anticipated. He said the county is working with the City of Hoover engineers and ALDOT to review the project to make sure they aren’t causing any flooding issues.

“It doesn’t matter whether there is a project on a road or not the flooding would occur. Water goes downhill and the lower areas typically flood. Now if our project causes any problems along Patton Chapel Road we are analyzing that to try and get it resolved as soon as possible,” Cal Makert, Jefferson County Manager, said.

Markert encourages people to apply for FEMA assistance. The Jefferson County Commission was recently awarded funding to help them make repairs they financially sustained as a result of recent flooding.