Hoover Randle Home & Gardens holds its first Open House

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening on Sunday, the historical Hoover Randle Home & Gardens is having an open house to help raise money for a local non-profit.

The beneficiary is Hoover Helps, a local non-profit that helps meet the basic needs for kids in Hoover.

Displayed in the home are 13 Christmas trees decorated by a Hoover organization. The Christmas trees will be voted on by a group of panel judges.

Some of the groups participating are Hoover Public Library, Hoover Arts Council, Hoover Police Department, Hoover Ahead and more.

Greg Bishop, executive director of Hoover Helps, said he’s been blown away to see how many people are participating in this event.

“It’s an honor. It’s amazing to live in a place like Hoover where everyone wants to help, everyone wants to deliver good to the community and it’s really inspiring to be around such great organizations,” Bishop said.

Tahara Wood, director of the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens, said that too often, she hears that people didn’t know this home existed, so this open house is an opportunity for them to see the home built by the city’s founder, William Henry Hoover.

“We hope that they feel what the Randles have always felt like they want their guest to feel. The comfort, the welcoming, just seeing these gorgeous trees that these 13 organizations put together. What creative people they are,” Wood said.

The home was bought by the Randle family in 1986 and has been a private residence for 30 years. Now, it’s an events venue and in the process to become a city owned property.

The open house is Sunday from 2 p.m. -5 p.m. at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens. General admission is $10.

LATEST POSTS