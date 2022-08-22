HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — This year, staff at the Hoover Public Library are looking to collect thousands of cans of food for their annual “Food for Fines” initiative.

The initiative, which aims to address the issue of food insecurity in the city, aims to collect 10,000 canned, non-perishable items throughout September that will be donated to different food banks, including Green Valley Baptist Church and the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

For every donated item, HPL will waive $1 in that patron’s fines for up to $10. In the past, the effort has netted roughly 40,000 items.

“I think it’s important for us to understand that we have the ability to make a difference,” program coordinator Lawana Rooks said in a statement. “We are the difference between a child having a meal or going to school hungry! We are the difference between a parent choosing to buy food or purchase gas! Oftentimes, we feel as if our donations are too small to make a difference. However, when we realize that we are the difference, our approach towards helping others will change.”

For the first time, the Hoover City Schools are partnering with HPL to increase donations. Seven buildings will be used to collect items. Patrons can also donate at book drops across the City and at Jason’s Deli on Highway 150.

The program started in 2008 as part of the Jefferson County Library Cooperative’s effort.