HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is searching for two suspects who allegedly attempted to break into a vehicle and a storage trailer, but were unsuccessful.

According to HPD, one of the suspects allegedly stole the surveillance camera and mount belonging to a business. Alabama law states that theft of property between $500 and $1,4999 constitutes third-degree theft of property, punishable by up to five years.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.