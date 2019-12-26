Hoover police searching for suspect who allegedly stole from mall employees

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) Do you recognize this person? The Hoover Police Department is searching for a theft suspect who allegedly stole property from two mall employees.

According to a post on social media, Hoover Police say the crime happened in November at the JC Penny department store.



Police say the suspect gained unauthorized entry to an employee area of the store and left with two employee’s purses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Blackman 205-739-6235.

If immediate assistance is needed, please call Hoover 911 or the non-emergency number (205) 822-5300. You can also leave an anonymous tip via our website: http://www.hooverpd.com/submit-a-tip.php

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777 or leave a tip on their website: http://crimestoppersmetroal.com/

You will remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if your tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest.